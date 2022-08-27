J&K Polls: Amit Shah convenes BJP meeting to review election preparations

New Delhi: As the much anticipated Jammu and Kashmir election nears, Bharatiya Janata Party’s mastermind Amit Shah reviewed the party’s preparation for upcoming elections. Asking the BJP leaders of the Kashmir unit to be prepared for a tough fight, Shah, who led the party to many iconic wins, headed a meeting with leaders of the core group of on Friday at his residence in Delhi, ANI reported. The meeting lasted for about three hours. According to BJP leaders, the political situation and the party`s organizational affairs following the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir came up for discussion. The meeting was attended by J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior party leaders, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, Devendra Singh Rana, MP Jugal Kishore and Shakti Raj Parihar.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, in charge of the party`s affairs in the UT, and co-in-charge Ashish Sood, was also present

The meeting comes amid political turmoil in Kashmir. On the same day, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party after a four decade career citing Rahul Gandhi to be the reason behind party’s downfall and dismantling the consultative mechanism in the unit. Azad later announced he will form his own party.

Jammu and Kashmir polls: BJP’s plan for the election

Shah asked the party leaders to work for the establishment of the Sangh in Jammu and Kashmir. He also discussed the security situation on the ground along with the elections, as well as the targeted killings in the Valley.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also held a meeting with Shah on Friday.

There is a view that assembly elections in the UT could be held after the completion of the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise.

Sources, though, have discounted the possibility of the polls being held this year.

After the removal of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, it was made into two union territories named Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(With ANI inputs)