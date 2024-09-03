The BJP's decision to field a candidate from Lal Chowk itself is a testament to the significant changes occurring in Kashmir, says Engineer Ejaz Hussain. A festive atmosphere was observed at the BJP headquarters in Srinagar following the announcement of BJP candidates from historically significant constituencies like Lal Chowk and Eidgah. In the first two phases of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the BJP has fielded 13 candidates—eight from South Kashmir and five from Central Kashmir.

Among these, the key constituencies are Lal Chowk and Eidgah. Lal Chowk holds historical significance as it has been the center of major decisions in Kashmir. Once considered the heart of Kashmir, Lal Chowk witnessed election boycotts and stone-pelting over the last three decades. However, following the abrogation of Article 370, Lal Chowk was revitalized and transformed into a tourist hub, with the tricolor being hoisted on its historic clock tower.

Years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at this very place when terrorism was at its peak in Kashmir. Today, the BJP has fielded a candidate with the hope that, along with the tricolor, the BJP flag will also fly high from Lal Chowk.

BJP candidate Engineer Aijaz Hussain, who was previously elected DDC from Lal Chowk, stated, "I have worked a lot for the people of this constituency. We promise only what we can deliver. An MLA cannot bring back Article 370, which the NC and PDP are falsely promising to the people. Our manifesto is simple: working for the development and peace of Kashmir. People should give us a chance to prove ourselves. If a Muslim is elected in BJP, he will speak for the community." Engineer Hussain expressed his confidence that "this time, the lotus will bloom from Lal Chowk."

Eidgah is another significant constituency where the BJP has fielded a candidate. This area, located in the historic downtown of Srinagar, was once synonymous with strikes, stone-pelting, and protests before the removal of Article 370. In the past, downtown Srinagar was a center of separatism and election boycotts, with minimal voter turnout. However, the situation has changed. The Lok Sabha elections saw a significant voter turnout in the area, and the assembly elections are expected to witness record-breaking participation. The BJP has fielded Arif Raja from Eidgah, one of the most crucial constituencies in downtown Srinagar.

Arif Raja stated, "I have worked tirelessly for the youth of the area, and that is why the picture in Eidgah is different today. My slogan is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas,' and I am confident that the lotus will bloom in Eidgah for the first time." When asked about his competition, he added, "I don't see any real competition in the area. The youth are with me, they are wise, and they will choose the better candidate."

The BJP may field additional candidates in the third phase for North Kashmir. However, the party will not contest elections in all constituencies in Kashmir. Instead, they are hopeful that this time the lotus will bloom in Kashmir. The BJP is also in the process of supporting many independent candidates, most of whom are contesting independently after not receiving a mandate from the NC or PDP and have a strong influence in their respective areas. The BJP, which is primarily focusing on Jammu province, is optimistic that with the support of some independent candidates in the valley, it will be able to form a government for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir.