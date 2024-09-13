J&K Polls: Omar Abdullah Says Ready To Go To Jail With Er Rashid; Puts One Condition

National Conference leader and former CM of Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that he is ready to accept the challenge put forth by MP Er Rashid but with one condition. Speaking to reporters in Kulgam, the former CM said that Er Rashid had claimed he would quit politics if Omar Abdullah would accompany him to Tihar Jail. "I accept the challenge. I will personally go with him when the time comes. Let him withdraw his candidates from the election," said Abdullah.

The NC leader also criticized Rashid, questioning his unclear position on potential alliances with the BJP. "If Rashid cannot clearly express his stance on collaborating with the BJP, it raises serious concerns," Abdullah remarked.

Yesterday, after securing interim bail for his campaign, Er Rashid challenged Omar Abdullah, saying, "If Omar accompanies me to Tihar Jail when I surrender, I will withdraw my candidates from the election."

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah reiterated his commitment to opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the upcoming elections. Speaking to supporters, Abdullah highlighted the hardships faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir due to BJP policies over the past decade.

"Jammu and Kashmir have endured significant difficulties under the BJP’s rule. Both in Jammu and Kashmir, there is visible discontent among the people," Abdullah said. He called for unity to defeat the BJP and its proxies, urging voters to support his party's pre-poll alliance.

"We offer ourselves as an alternative that will not collaborate with the BJP. Others may have hidden agendas, but we stand firm in our commitment to protect J&K from their influence," he added.

Abdullah reaffirmed his party's commitment to restoring Article 370 and safeguarding the rights of the people in the region. "Our main objective is to keep the BJP out of power. The National Conference will not entertain any alliances with them," he emphasized.