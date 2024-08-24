Advertisement
J&K Polls: With Manifesto Launch, Mehboob Mufti Bowls Googly At Congress-National Conference Alliance

Mehbooba Mufti promised that if voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP would take up the reconciliation and resolution issue, along with restoring trade across the LoC with Pakistan.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
J&K Polls: With Manifesto Launch, Mehboob Mufti Bowls Googly At Congress-National Conference Alliance

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: With just around three weeks left for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, the political parties have intensified their campaigns. While the National Conference launched its manifesto earlier this week, the People's Democratic Party (PDP)-led by Mehbooba Mufti today released its manifesto making some crucial promises including free power. Talking to media, Mufti also bowled a googly at the Congress and National Conference Alliance. 

Releasing the manifesto, Mufti said that the PDP has always worked towards resolution and reconciliation. "After the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has worsened....The Kashmir issue has now been reduced to seat-sharing discussions, but it is much bigger and remains unresolved," said Mufti. 

Mufti promised that if voted to power, the PDP would take up the reconciliation and resolution issue, along with restoring trade across the LoC with Pakistan. The PDP reiterated its long-standing demand of the withdrawal of the PSA, the UAPA, and similar laws against civilians and journalists.

"We promise 200 units of free electricity to citizens. BPL families will receive additional rations and gas cylinders. Stamp duty fee for women, which was imposed by the LG-led administration, will be withdrawn while a 100 per cent import duty on apples will be imposed to help locals benefit," said Mufti.

Mufti announced that religious places like temples, mosques, and shrines would receive free electricity. Mufti said that the issue of Article 370 is crucial and cannot be resolved by imprisoning people. "I request the Home Minister to take note," she said.

Bowling a googly at the NC-Congress alliance, Mufti said that the elections and seat-sharing are not PDP's primary goals. "Alliance and seat sharing are faraway things. If the National Conference and Congress are ready to adopt our agenda, we will say they should contest on all seats, we will follow them because for me, solving the problem of Kashmir is more important than anything else," said Mufti, making her conditions clear for supporting the NC-Congress alliance. 

Mufti said that the alliance should be on the agenda of Jammu and Kashmir and to solve its problems, not for the seat sharing.

