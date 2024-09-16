J&K Polls Phase-I Roundup: 23 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate of 219 Candidates In First Phase

J&K Election 2024: In the first phase of polling, 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates. Foolproof security arrangements have been made across the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir is heading for its assembly elections after a decade. The first phase of the election will be held on September 18, with security remaining one of the major concerns for agencies. As PM Modi stated, this assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will determine the fate of the Union Territory.

A total of 219 candidates are contesting in the first phase of elections. Polling will take place in 24 Assembly Constituencies in this phase of the J&K Assembly Elections-2024 on September 18, 2024. In Anantnag district, 64 candidates remain in the final electoral fray, followed by 45 in Pulwama district, 27 in Doda district, 25 in Kulgam district, 22 in Kishtwar district, 21 in Shopian district, and 15 in Ramban district. In Kishtwar district, 9 candidates are contesting in 48-Inderwal AC, 7 in 49-Kishtwar AC, and 6 in 50-Padder-Nagseni AC.

In Doda district, 10 candidates are in the fray for 51-Bhadarwah AC, 9 for 52-Doda AC, and 8 for 53-Doda West AC. In Ramban district, 8 candidates are contesting in 54-Ramban AC, while 7 will contest in 55-Banihal AC. Similarly, in Pulwama district, 14 candidates are competing in 32-Pampore AC, 9 in 33-Tral AC, 12 in 34-Pulwama AC, and 10 in 35-Rajpora AC.

In Shopian district, 10 candidates are running in 36-Zainapora AC, and 11 in 37-Shopian AC. In Kulgam district, 6 candidates remain in the fray for 38-DH Pora AC, 10 for 39-Kulgam AC, and 9 for 40-Devsar AC. In Anantnag district, 10 candidates are contesting in 41-Dooru AC, 10 in 42-Kokernag (ST) AC, 9 in 43-Anantnag West AC, 13 in 44-Anantnag AC, 3 in 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara AC, 13 in 46-Shangus-Anantnag East AC, and 6 in 47-Pahalgam AC.

More than 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youths, are eligible to cast their votes in Phase-I. Among these, 11.76 lakh are male voters, 11.51 lakh are female voters, and there are 60 third-gender electors. A three-tier security system has been implemented across the Union Territory to secure every polling booth. Special polling booths with extra security have been established in areas near the Line of Control and the International Border.

V.K. Birdi, IG Kashmir Police, stated, "With September 18th being the date for the first phase of elections, particularly in South Kashmir, we have made extensive arrangements. Paramilitary forces have been deployed at polling booths, and area domination is being carried out to ensure fair elections in a secure environment. We have also implemented multilayered security at strong rooms and distribution centers. These arrangements will continue for the second and third phases as well. Technology serves as a force multiplier and greatly enhances security."

Around 300 companies of paramilitary forces have been brought in from across India specifically for election security, in addition to the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF already present in the Valley.