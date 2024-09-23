J&K Polls: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi For Doing 'Mann Ki Baat' But Ignoring 'Kaam Ki Baat'

Jammu and Kashmir Polls: During a day-long visit to campaign for his party in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing him for focusing on "Mann Ki Baat" while neglecting "Kaam Ki Baat." Speaking in Surankot, Poonch, and later in Shalteng, Srinagar, Gandhi addressed large crowds, asserting that the BJP government has failed to address unemployment and restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi remarked that while Modi speaks frequently on his radio show, "Mann Ki Baat," he forgets to discuss important issues like jobs and development. According to Gandhi, fewer people are listening to Modi’s words now. He highlighted that unemployment has spread across the country, with Jammu and Kashmir facing the same issues. He further criticized the government for stripping the region of its statehood and allowing outsiders to make decisions for the people.

Restoring Statehood and Promises of Reform

Gandhi emphasized the need to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stating, "Many times, Union Territories have been converted into states, but this is the first time a state has been reduced to a Union Territory." He promised to push for statehood and said, "If they don't do it, we will make sure it happens." He also assured the people that, if elected, his government would provide health insurance worth Rs 25 lakh and 11 kg of rice for every family.

Alliance Impact and Modi's Changed Approach

Gandhi claimed that the opposition's India alliance has shaken PM Modi’s confidence and shifted his approach. "Modi used to boast about his 56-inch chest, but now he has to act according to the opposition’s demands," he said. He also shared that he has closely observed Modi's changing body language in Parliament, attributing this shift to the pressure from the India alliance.

Local Leadership and Criticism of BJP

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP for imposing "outsiders" as rulers in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the Lieutenant Governor, who governs against the people's wishes, does not understand the region's needs. He accused the BJP of promoting hatred and division across the country, saying, "Hatred cannot be answered with hatred, only with love."

Gandhi reminded the crowd of his 4,000-kilometer journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, stating that wherever the BJP spread hatred, he and his supporters opened "shops of love."

Support for Congress-NC Alliance

Urging cooperation between Congress and National Conference (NC) workers, Gandhi called for mutual support in voting, with Congress backing NC candidates and NC backing Congress candidates in the ongoing elections.

Public Support for Rahul Gandhi

Thousands of people gathered to hear Gandhi speak in Shalteng, expressing their belief in his ability to bring change. Many cited his inclusive approach, treating all communities equally, as a reason for their support.

Yasir Iqbal, a local resident, expressed his admiration for Gandhi’s efforts, saying, "No other minister dares to hold such rallies for so long. He works hard, and I’m going to vote for him." Another attendee, Ghulam Hassan Bhatt, compared Gandhi’s approach to that of former Prime Minister Vajpayee, who, he said, took everyone along, unlike Modi, whom Bhatt criticized for being divisive.

Final Campaign Day

Today marked the final day of campaigning for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. On September 25, around 26 lakh voters will choose from 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in the districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu, and Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal in Kashmir.