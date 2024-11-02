J&K: Pulwama Police Arrest Hizbul Mujahideen OGW, Seize Arms And Ammunition

On Saturday, Pulwama Police and 55 RR arrested a hardcore Over Ground Worker (OGW) from Tahab, Pulwama, recovering arms and ammunition from his possession.

This arrest followed information obtained during the interrogation of 18-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) member Danish Bashir Ahenger, also known as Maulvi. Danish was detained on Tuesday during an intelligence-based operation at a Naka in Pulwama, where he was found carrying ten grenades and five batteries.

It is believed that Sajad Ahmed Dar, considered a seasoned OGW with a long-standing association with HM, was Danish's handler and had influenced him to begin working as an OGW. Police also recovered two grenades and one pistol from Sajad Ahmed Dar’s shop.

According to sources, the arrests and recoveries were triggered by credible inputs from Military Intelligence. Further details regarding the duo are expected to emerge in due course.