J&K reopens schools, colleges from Feb 14; Theaters, gyms to function at 25% capacity

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday (February 13) released new Covid-19 guidelines and allowed the universities, colleges, ITIs to conduct offline classes from Feb 14 in the Union Territory.

The classes from 9 to 12 in Summer Zone will reopen for offline teaching from February 14 while offline classes for junior grades will start from February 21. While Schools in the winter zone can start physical classes after February 28.

Coaching centre are also permitted to conduct offline classes adhering to the Covid protocols and all staff and students must be fully vaccinated.

The UT government has asked all the offices to maintain attendance while following the social distancing norms.

The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor gathering is upto 50% of the authorised capacity.

Cinema halls, theaters, gyms, swimming pools are allowed to function at 25% of the total capacity in adherence to Covid-19 SOPs.

