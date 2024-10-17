J&K: Row After National Conference MLA Did Not Stand During National Anthem

Jammu And Kashmir News: Following the swearing-in ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir’s new government led by National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, party MLA Hilal Akbar Lone has embroiled in a fresh controversy.

On the very first day of business, Lone sparked a controversy as he allegedly didn't stand up when the National Anthem was played.

MLA Hilal Akbar Lone emerged victorious from the Sonwari Assembly constituency in the recently held polls. He has been accused of not standing up for the national anthem during Omar Abdullah's oath-taking ceremony.

MLA Reacts To Accusations

In a bid to verify the claims, CCTV footage of the event is being examined. Meanwhile, the accused MLA has confirmed that he did not stand up due to health reasons.

Reacting to the accusations levelled against him, Hilal Akbar Lone said, "Listen to me; when I went inside, when the national anthem was played, I stood up but then sat down. I have a medical problem. When I went out for lunch, I did not sit on the chair; even then, I sat on the ground. This is the reason I did not stand up. I had no intention of disrespecting the Constitution. Lone further said that the Supreme Court's ruling is that if someone does not stand up, it is not a crime. No one has approached me for an investigation yet. If there is an investigation, I will fully cooperate.”

However, before entering inside the oath-taking venue, Hilal Lone interacted with mediapersons while standing normally. Responding to a query about standing while speaking to mediapersons, the MLA said, “Yes, I talked to some journalists; they forced me, but when I went inside, my health deteriorated.”

According to officials, during Omar Abdullah’s swearing-in ceremony at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC), some attendees did not stand during the national anthem. Hilal Akbar Lone was one of them.

To ascertain the veracity of the allegations, CCTV footage of the event is scanned, and the matter is being investigated under the rules of deliberately not standing and insulting the national anthem. Sources also said that the entire footage of the event will be scrutinized to find out who all did not stand up during the national anthem.