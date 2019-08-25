J&K state flag removed from Srinagar's Civil Secretariat building, tricolour flies proud

The state flag of Jammu and Kashmir was removed from top of the Civil Secretariate building in Srinagar on Sunday. The Indian national flag was the only flag here, flying high and proud.

With Article 370 being revoked from Jammu and Kashmir earlier in August, the erstwhile state was integrated with India in the truest sense. Among other consequent developments, officials had said that only the Indian national flag will now be on top of government buildings across Jammu and Kashmir.

The process of having only the national flag on top of government buildings is continuing across Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was made by Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on August 5. Blaming Article 370 for obstructing development of Jammu and Kashmir and hindering the prosperity of the people here, he also said that it had led to terrorism flourishing. He, as well as PM Narendra Modi, have assured people of Jammu and Kashmir - now a Union Territory - that a new dawn of peace and progress will take place.