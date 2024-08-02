Advertisement
J&K Terror Attack Fallout? Centre Removes BSF DG, Deputy With Immediate Effect

The BSF, a force of approximately 2.65 lakh personnel, is responsible for guarding India's borders with Pakistan in the west and Bangladesh in the east.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 10:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Central government today ordered immediate removal of BSF Director General (DG) Nitin Agrawal and his deputy, Special DG (West) Y B Khurania, returning them to their respective state cadres with immediate effect, according to a government order. The BSF, a force of approximately 2.65 lakh personnel, is responsible for guarding India's borders with Pakistan in the west and Bangladesh in the east. The action comes amid sudden increase in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Agrawal, a 1989-batch Kerala cadre officer, had taken charge as the Border Security Force chief in June of last year. Khurania, a 1990-batch Odisha cadre officer, was leading the force's operations along the Pakistan border as Special DG (West).

Separate orders from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) stated that both officers were being "prematurely" repatriated with "immediate effect."

