J&K Terror Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC

Jammu And Kashmir Attack: The alert security forces along the Pakistan border foiled yet another infiltration attempt as two terrorists were trying to sneak into Indian territory. Two terrorists were neutralized by vigilant Army troops while foiling an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials reported on Monday.

The encounter began late Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera when Army personnel detected suspicious movements. The terrorists, attempting to cross the LoC under the cover of darkness, were challenged by the soldiers, leading to a fierce gunfight. Officials suspect that additional terrorists were injured during the exchange of fire.

Army troops illuminated the area and maintained strict surveillance overnight. At first light, a large-scale search operation was initiated to track down any remaining militants and secure the area. The operation is ongoing, with forces remaining on high alert.

Kashmir has been witnessing increased terror attacks for the last few months. The centre has increased deployment of forces across the Jammu and Kashmir region to foil the infiltration attempt. (With agency inputs)