J&K: Terrorist hideout of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen busted at Awantipora's Tral

Kashmir: A terrorist hideout in the forest area of Seer/Pastoona was busted by a police team along with 42 RR and 180 Bn CRPF on Wednesday.

After receiving information about terrorist hideout, a joint search and operation in the said area was launched.

Confirming the development, the police said that during the search, one hideout of the proscribed outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was busted and subsequently destroyed.

Also, incriminating material of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other material like utensils, food items etc has been recovered. All materials have been taken into police custody for further investigation.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station in Tral.