हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
J&K

J&K: Terrorist hideout of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen busted at Awantipora's Tral

A terrorist hideout in the forest area of Seer/Pastoona was busted by a police team along with 42 RR and 180 Bn CRPF on Wednesday.

J&amp;K: Terrorist hideout of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen busted at Awantipora&#039;s Tral

Kashmir: A terrorist hideout in the forest area of Seer/Pastoona was busted by a police team along with 42 RR and 180 Bn CRPF on Wednesday.

After receiving information about terrorist hideout, a joint search and operation in the said area was launched. 

Confirming the development, the police said that during the search, one hideout of the proscribed outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was busted and subsequently destroyed. 

Also, incriminating material of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other material like utensils, food items etc has been recovered. All materials have been taken into police custody for further investigation.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station in Tral.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
J&KTral
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam promises support for single mothers in party agenda

Must Watch

PT7M7S

Bollywood Breaking: Actress Kangana Ranaut created another controversy!