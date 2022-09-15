J&K: Two AUGH terrorists killed in joint operation by Kashmir Police, Indian Army in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two terrorists affiliated with Ansar-ul-Gazwatul Hind (AUGH) were killed in a joint operation by Police and Army’s 50 RR in the Nowgam area of Srinagar outskirts. Police officials told Zee News that two local terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight with forces in the Nowgam area of Srinagar. The killed terrorists were identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama & Shahid Ahmad of Budgam. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said "they were involved in a recent terror attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on 2/9/22 in Pulwama.

On a specific input generated by Police, an #encounter has started in Nowgam area of #Srinagar District. Srinagar Police and 50RR are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice September 14, 2022

Police officials said the anti-terrorist operation was launched after generating specific inputs about the terrorist hideout, arms and ammunition has been also recovered from the encounter spot.

It's pertinent to mention here it is 96th terror incident / encounter of this year security force has managed to kill 151 terrorists till now out those killed terrorists 38 were Pakistani, however 20 security personals and 21 civilians too have lost their lives.

Jammu Kashmir police, along with other security forces have managed to arrest 67 active terrorists, mostly hybrid, since January this year and have also arrested 208 terrorist supporters in Kashmir.