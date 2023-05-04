J&K: Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Baramulla; Arms, Ammunition Recovered

New Delhi: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla area on Thursday, according to police. In the last 24 hours, four terrorists were killed in two separate anti-terror operations in twin districts of north Kashmir. Jammu Kashmir police claimed to have killed Two terrorists in an ongoing encounter at the Kreeri area of Pattan in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir during hours.



A top police officer confirmed that two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter, however, the identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. Earlier Kashmir zone police twitted “ #Encounter has started in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”



A police officer monitoring the operation said a joint team of Police and army launched a nocturnal cordon and search operation in Kreeri after having the information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He added that “As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party the fire was retaliated and an encounter started. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar giving an update on the operation said, “ Two terrorists are neutralized, Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and one pistol recovered.” Kumar added, “Both are local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT and are identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from the Shopian district of south Kashmir, He said “Both joined terrorism in the month of March 2023. Further Investigation going on”

It’s the second encounter in north Kashmir in the last 24 hours earlier yesterday morning two infiltrators were killed at LoC in the Machil sector of the border district of Kupwara. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from them the searches at LoC are still going on.

Jammu Kashmir is on high alert in view of the G20 meeting in Kashmir starting on the 22nd of May. Besides, after the Poonch attack in which 5 soldiers got martyred the borders be it a line of control or an international border a red alert sounded and it’s believed that the terrorists who carried the Poonch attack had recently infiltrated. The patrolling at the line of control and international borders is intensified more, and day-night patrolling is done to ensure that no terrorists can infiltrate or terrorists across the border can’t push any kind of arms and ammunition this side.