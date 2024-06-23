Advertisement
Uri Encounter Update: Two Terrorists Killed, Security Forces Retrieve One Body In Ongoing Operation

Security forces battled a group of infiltrating terrorists on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri area, killing at least two of them on Saturday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uri Encounter Update: The body of a terrorist was discovered by security personnel on Sunday during an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in J&K's Uri area. "A dead body of the terrorist was recovered today while the search for the other dead terrorist is going on," according to an official.

He confirmed that the operation is still ongoing in the region. On Saturday, security forces battled a group of infiltrating terrorists on the Line of Control in the Uri area, killing at least two of them. The officer claimed that the dead bodies of the two terrorists could not be recovered on Saturday since they were lying near to the LoC.

This is a developing story.
 

