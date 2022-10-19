‘J&K witnessed worse BLOODSHED during NC rule’: LG Manoj Sinha lashes out at Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has lashed out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and said that “J&K witnessed worse bloodshed during the party’s rule.” Sinha also reiterated that the Centre is committed to dismantling the terror ecosystem that exited within government apparatus and outside. “We are also committed to pushing the last nail in the coffin of terrorism in J&K and making this place terror-free,” Sinha said.

Reacting strongly to Farooq Abdullah’s statement regarding killings of non-locals and Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Gov Manoj Sinha said, “if we provide the figures about the innocent killings during their rule in J&K, they will be ashamed.”

"Agar Mai Aankday Batao Toi Kalik Kam Pad Jayegi Unkay Chehray Potnay Kay Liye,” Sinha said while reacting to the statement of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who recently said that the killing of Kashmiri Pandits will not stop unless the justice is to be done here.

Abdullah also referred to the abrogation of article 370, terming that as an injustice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Slamming the NC leader, Sinha said, “…. but the question arises justice to whom…? I want to ask those who demand justice who was in power when the Vandhama massacre took place. Who was in power when 26 people were killed in Udhampur and 17 people were killed in Litter Pulwama? Who was ruling J&K when countless massacres of minorities and Muslims took place?”

The LG said efforts are continuously being made to misguide people of J&K by those who can’t digest peace. “Some people don't want the business to flourish in Kashmir and who don't want students to study. But I want to tell them strike days are over and today travel advisories are being lifted by foreign countries. Those not happy with this are trying to disrupt peace here.”

Sinha said that “these anti-peace elements don't want a common person to live in a peaceful atmosphere and hence continue to play mischief. But they will never succeed,” he assured.

Sinha said while questions are being raised about hat why terrorism has not ended post article 370 revocation, the figures portray a different picture. “Killings of minorities, civilians and security forces personnel are far less than what it used to be prior to August 2019,” he added.

“I want to assure the people of J&K that we are committed to dismantling the terror eco-system that exited within government apparatus and outside. We are also committed to pushing the last nail in the coffin of terrorism in J&K and making this place terror-free.”

The LG said that gone are the days when J&K affairs would be run on the directions of the neighbouring country. “No innocent should be punished but at the same time no culprit will be spared that’s the law we follow,” Sinha said.