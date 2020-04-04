JKAP welcomes amendment to domicile order in Jammu and Kashmir, pledges to continue its struggle

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday welcomed the Centre's move for amending the new domicile order and reserving all groups of jobs both in non-Gazetted and Gazetted services for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. He, however, pledged to continue JKAP's efforts to get this law revisited in its entirety to remove the remaining loopholes till it satisfies the aspirations of people of the union territory.

Extending gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, the JKAP president said their personal intervention has made the much-needed amendments to domicile law possible in a very short span of time. “I highly appreciate the Home Minister and NSA for understanding the genuine reservations put forth by the people of J&K vis-à-vis the new order defining domicile law in the matter of employment. Their timely intervention made the requisite safeguards possible,” he observed.

The JKAP president avowed to continue his party’s struggle till the other hostile sections in the law like mandatory tenure for non-natives to reside in J&K and cut off dates to qualify for the domicile are not rectified as per the demands of the people. “Let me assure the people that our party would continue with its efforts to get this law revisited in its entirety especially with regard to the qualifying period for domicile and eligibility criteria determined for the non-residents of J&K,” he added.

Bukhari also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the people, especially the youth of both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir for uniting behind the same cause for the first time in recent history. "By this exemplary gesture, the youth of both regions of Jammu and Kashmir have ensured the domicile rights on jobs is an exclusive privilege which cannot be shared with non-natives. The spirit and show of unity by the people in contesting the shortcomings in new domicile order should continue till this law is reframed as per our collective aspirations,” Bukhari appealed.

He also appealed all the political parties to rise to the occasion and jointly fight for the rights of residents of Jammu and Kashmir. “We can have differences with each other on political grounds. But, I think, it is not an appropriate time for mudslinging on each other. Let us rise to the challenge and jointly fight for the rights of the people of J&K leaving behind egos and politics and ensure that the avoidable deprivation is not allowed to lead to further alienation of our youth,” Bukhari remarked.