JKBOSE 2021: Date sheet of Class 10, 12 Board exams released on jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday (February 9) released the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations for the Jammu division.

The class 10 Board exams are scheduled to begin from April 3, 2020, and will go on till April 24, while the Class 12 Board exams will commence from April 1 and end on April 29, according to the official notification released by the Board.

Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise schedule on the official website at jkbose.ac.in.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exams will be conducted with adequate safety measures and standard guidelines. The students and officials are required to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear masks at all times during the exam. All necessary arrangements to sanitize the exam centers will be made, an official said.

