हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

JKBOSE 2021

JKBOSE 2021: Date sheet of Class 10, 12 Board exams released on jkbose.ac.in

The class 10 Board exams are scheduled to begin from April 3, 2020, and will go on till April 24, while the Class 12 Board exams will commence from April 1 and end on April 29, according to the official notification released by the Board.

JKBOSE 2021: Date sheet of Class 10, 12 Board exams released on jkbose.ac.in
Credit: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday (February 9) released the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations for the Jammu division.  

The class 10 Board exams are scheduled to begin from April 3, 2020, and will go on till April 24, while the Class 12 Board exams will commence from April 1 and end on April 29, according to the official notification released by the Board. 

Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise schedule on the official website at jkbose.ac.in. 

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exams will be conducted with adequate safety measures and standard guidelines. The students and officials are required to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear masks at all times during the exam. All necessary arrangements to sanitize the exam centers will be made, an official said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JKBOSE 2021Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education12th Board exams
Next
Story

UP Board Exam 2021 for classes 10, 12; check datesheet and other details

Must Watch

PT9M15S

Breaking News: IB, DP Special Cell may interrogate Red Fort Violence accused Deep Sidhu