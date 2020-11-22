JKBOSE class 10th Kashmir division result 2020 declared, here's how to check online

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the result of class 10th bi-annual exam for Kashmir division on Saturday (November 21). The result was declared on JKBOSE official website jkbose.ac.in. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

How to check JKBOSE 10th Kashmir results 2020 online:

- Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

- Click on the result link for class 10th bi-annual Kashmir division, flashing on the home page.

- Key in your roll number and submit

- Your JKBOSE 10th Kahmir divison result will be displayed on the screen

- Download and take its print out for future reference

Live TV

JKBOSE has also declared the results for class 10th, 12th results for Leh division students. Candidates can visit the official website to check their results online.