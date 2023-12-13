trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698471
JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-Annual Results 2023 DECLARED At jkbose.nic.in: Check Easy Steps To Check

 (JKBOSE) has officially published the results for the Class 12th bi-annual (part 2) examinations. Students affiliated with JKBOSE can conveniently view their results by visiting the official website at jkbose.nic.in. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially published the results for the Class 12th bi-annual (part 2) examinations. Students affiliated with JKBOSE can conveniently view their results by visiting the official website at jkbose.nic.in. To obtain the Class 12th marksheet for 2023, students must input their roll card and registration number.

Commencing on September 13 in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the bi-annual examinations for Class 12th concluded, while simultaneously, Class 10 exams commenced on September 14.

Steps to Check JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2023:

Visit the official website – jkbose.nic.in
Go to the homepage and click on 'Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) – Session Bi-Annual 2023 Private'
Enter either the JKBOSE 12th roll number or registration number
Click 'submit' to access the result
Download the JKBOSE 10th result 2023 for future reference
The bi-annual mark sheet for Class 12th comprises crucial details, including the candidate's name, subjects, roll number, and the marks obtained. Students are advised to promptly check their results and download the mark sheet for their records.

