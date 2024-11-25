JKSSB Releases Police Constable Admit Card For 2024 Recruitment; Check How To Download

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially released the admit cards for the Police Constable recruitment under the Home Department.

The admit cards became available for download on November 25, 2024, at 4:00 PM. Candidates who successfully registered for the written examination can now access and download their admit cards through the official JKSSB website at [jkssb.nic.in](http://jkssb.nic.in).

Steps to Download the JKSSB Police Constable Admit Card 2024

Candidates must follow the simple steps outlined below to download their admit cards:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the JKSSB official website at [jkssb.nic.in](http://jkssb.nic.in).

2. Find the Admit Card Link: On the homepage, locate the 'Download Admit Card' link.

3. Enter Credentials:Click on the link and input your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

4. Submit the Information: After entering your details, click the submit button.

5. View and Download: Your admit card will appear on the screen in PDF format.

6. Take a Printout: It is advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Verify the Details on the Admit Card

After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully verify all the details mentioned, such as personal information, exam center, and timings. In case of any discrepancies or errors, candidates are advised to contact the JKSSB Help Desk immediately.

For assistance, candidates can reach out to the JKSSB Help Desk at the following numbers:

Jammu:0191-2461335

Srinagar:0194-2435089

Key Instructions for Exam Day

Candidates appearing for the JKSSB Police Constable exam must ensure they carry the printed admit card along with a valid photo ID card (e.g., Aadhar card, passport, or voter ID). The exam is scheduled to take place on December 1, 2024, and it is important that candidates arrive at the exam center well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Important Information Regarding JKSSB Police Constable Recruitment

This recruitment drive by JKSSB offers 4002 vacancies for the position of Police Constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. It is a great opportunity for those looking to join the police force.

With the exam fast approaching, candidates must ensure they follow all the instructions and complete the necessary preparations in time.

For more updates and detailed information, candidates should regularly visit the official JKSSB website.