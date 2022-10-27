JNU Admission 2022: Second Merit List for UG Admissions RELEASED at jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Direct link here

JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU has released the second merit list for JNU UG Admissions 2022 today, October 27, 2022. The JNU Second Merit List 2022 is now available on the official websites, jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in, for applicants who registered for undergraduate admissions through CUET 2022. Candidates who submitted for JNU Admissions into B.A. (Hons), B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology, and Certificate of Proficiency, COP programmes but were not given a seat in the first merit list can now verify their seat allotment. According to the updated schedule made public by JNU University, candidates may reserve their seats and secure admissions starting today, October 27, 2022, and continuing through October 28, 2022.

JNU Second Merit List 2022: Here's how to check

Visit the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click for the link provided to check List 2 for your desired course

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked for

The JNU Second merit list 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Search for your name and roll number and save the merit list

Download and take a printout of the seat allotment for future reference.

Candidates will need to provide information such as their CUET UG application number, date of birth, and supporting documentation such as their CUET rank card, confirmation of their seat allotment, and their Class 10 and 12-grade transcripts, in order to reserve their seats.