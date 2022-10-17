NewsIndia
JNU ADMISSION 2022

JNU Admission 2022: UG First Merit List likely to be RELEASED TODAY at jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Check details here

JNU Admission 2022: Candidates who have applied for UG Admissions through CUET 2022 will be able to view the merit lists on jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU is expected to release the JNU UG Admissions 2022 merit list soon. The JNU Merit List is anticipated to be published today, October 17, 2022, in accordance with the official schedule. The merit lists will be available for viewing on the official JNU websites, jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in, once they are made public. UG Admissions registration got underway on September 27, 2022, and it was finished on October 12, 2022. The university will now create a merit list for the various courses based on the number of applicants.

According to JNU's official calendar for UG Admissions, the first merit list will probably be made public today, October 17, 2022. The university has not given a precise release schedule. Candidates must have passed the JEE Main 2022 or JEE Advanced 2022 exams to be admitted to B.Tech programmes. ALSO READ: NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY

JNU Admisison 2022: Important Dates

First merit list October 17, 2022
Blocking of Seats October 17 to 19, 2022
Second Merit List October 22, 2022

A total of three merit lists for UG Admissions are anticipated from JNU. This time, JNU will also be admitting students based on their CUET UG scores, similar to how many central universities do. Candidates have had the opportunity to apply for a variety of programmes through the CUET UG test, including the B.A. (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, and the B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology, and other Certificate of Proficiency Programs, or COP. 

 

