JNU Admissions 2022: Round 1 Merit List for UG Admissions RELEASED at jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Here’s how to download

JNU 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University has declared JNU Result 1 today, October 21, 2022. Candidates who enrolled for Jawaharlal Nehru University UG Admission 2022 can see their results at jnu.ac.in or jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The university has activated the link on its official websites and has informed candidates that the results for Round 1 have been released. To download the results, candidates must provide their application number, password, and captcha text. The JNU Merit List 2022 for Round 1 is now out, and applicants must reserve their seats right once. Fear not, the University will issue the two more-merit list for those who did not advance in the first round.

JNU Merit List for UG and Integrated PG Programme: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – jnu.ac.in/node or jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Then click on the link that reads “Result of List 1 for BA Hons 1st Year Programme through CUET UG 2022

Enter the application number and other details

Download the result and block your seats accordingly

Candidates note that the last date to block seats is October 23, 2022 and for fees is October 25, 2022