NewsIndia
JNU CLASHES

JNU: Clashes Between ABVP, Left Student Groups, Many Injured

The clash occurred during a General Body Meeting (GBM) held to discuss the upcoming student organization elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 08:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A confrontation between students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-affiliated groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) late last night resulted in several injuries. The clash occurred during a General Body Meeting (GBM) held to discuss the upcoming student organization elections.

Both factions have filed complaints regarding the incident. The university administration has yet to release a statement on the matter.

