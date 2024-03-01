JNU: Clashes Between ABVP, Left Student Groups, Many Injured

New Delhi: A confrontation between students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-affiliated groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) late last night resulted in several injuries. The clash occurred during a General Body Meeting (GBM) held to discuss the upcoming student organization elections.

Both factions have filed complaints regarding the incident. The university administration has yet to release a statement on the matter.