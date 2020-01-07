JNU hotbed of anti-national activities, our workers attacked them, claims Hindu Raksha Dal

New Delhi: Sources in the government said on Tuesday (January 07) that the claim made by fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal that it attacked the students and a few professors at Jawaharlal Nehru University is being investigated. Earlier today, the outfit leader Pinky Chaudhary took the onus of the January 5 attack on JNU students, saying 'they were our workers'.

"JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility for the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers. #JNUViolence," Pinky Chaudhary said in a video, according to ANI.

Government sources said the claims made by Hindu Raksha Dal Chief Pinky Chaudhary are being investigated. "Delhi Police has taken cognizance. To identity masked men in JNU, Police is taking help of video footage as well as face recognition systems," sources said, according to ANI.

On the evening of January 5, violence had swept the JNU as several masked individuals, said to be both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the varsity campus with wooden and metal rods. Two office-bearers of the JNUSU, including President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries and accused RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence.

JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack. Hostel rooms, and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles standing on roads were damaged by the unidentified miscreants.

The JNU administration summoned the police which deployed in the campus and prohibitory orders were imposed. Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the Delhi Police to take all necessary action to control the situation in the campus, and also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to meet the injured JNU students, while her brother and former party chief Rahul Gandhi attacked the central government.