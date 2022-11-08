JNU Merit List 2022: Second merit list to be RELEASED TODAY at jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Here’s how to check

JNU Merit List 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU will be releasing the JNU PG admission 2022 second merit list today, November 8, 2022. The exact time of the merit list release has not been publicly disclosed. However, it is anticipated to be visible after 4 PM in the evening. Candidates will be able to view the PG second merit list on the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, once it is published. Candidates will need to submit their application number and password in order to get the JNU merit list. The Common Admission Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG exam results will be used to create the merit list. Candidates will have a chance to reserve their seats in opposition to the merit list after it is made public. The last day to reserve seats is November 10. JNU's third and supernumerary seat list will be published on November 13.

JNU 2022 PG Admission Second Merit List: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website --jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, candidates will then have to click on the JNU 2022 PG second merit list link.

In the next step, they will have to enter the application number and password and click on ‘Login’,

The JNU merit list will get displayed on the screen.

The CUET PG 2022 test was administered between September 1 and September 12, 2022, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The direct URL will be provided here once the merit list is made public.