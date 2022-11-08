topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JNU PG MERIT LIST 2022

JNU Merit List 2022: Second merit list to be RELEASED TODAY at jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Here’s how to check

JNU PG second merit list will be released today on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JNU Merit List 2022: Second merit list to be RELEASED TODAY at jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Here’s how to check

JNU Merit List 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU will be releasing the JNU PG admission 2022 second merit list today, November 8, 2022. The exact time of the merit list release has not been publicly disclosed. However, it is anticipated to be visible after 4 PM in the evening. Candidates will be able to view the PG second merit list on the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, once it is published. Candidates will need to submit their application number and password in order to get the JNU merit list. The Common Admission Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG exam results will be used to create the merit list. Candidates will have a chance to reserve their seats in opposition to the merit list after it is made public. The last day to reserve seats is November 10. JNU's third and supernumerary seat list will be published on November 13.

JNU 2022 PG Admission Second Merit List: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website --jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  • On the homepage, candidates will then have to click on the JNU 2022 PG second merit list link.
  • In the next step, they will have to enter the application number and password and click on ‘Login’,
  • The JNU merit list will get displayed on the screen.

The CUET PG 2022 test was administered between September 1 and September 12, 2022, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The direct URL will be provided here once the merit list is made public.

Live Tv

jnu pg merit list 2022jnu second merit list 2022jnu merit list pgjnu pg merit list 2022JNU universityJNU admissionJNU Admission 2022jnu pg admission 2022JNUEEjnu cuetjnuee jnu ac in merit listjnuee jnu acjnu of resultjnu pg result 2022jnu cuet pgjnu second merit list

Trending news

DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?
DNA
DNA: The 'cure' for 'quacks' of hair transplant
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022