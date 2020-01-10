JNU violence: Aishe Ghosh among nine suspects named by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police in a press conference on Friday said that the Crime Branch is investigating the criminal case filed in the Jawaharlal Nehru University violence incident which took place on Sunday (January 5). It also said that as many as nine people, seven from Left including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and two from ABVP have been recognised through CCTV footage.

Addressing the presser, DCP Crime Branch Joy Tirki said this is an update on the findings of the investigation in the case so far. Because of the involvement of the institution and its students he claimed that it was a sensitive case and requested that media sees it in "proper perspective".

The police revealed the sequence of events they found during investigations. The varsity decided to commence provisional registration online between January 1 to January 5. Four groups who had been demanding that old problems be solved first started opposing this move. Investigations reveal that they were not letting students register and were threatening and intimidating the ones who had registered.

The protesting students started messing with the server and started shoving the on-duty staff out of the office, JNU authorities told investigators. This incident happened at 11.30 am on January 5.

At 3.45 pm on the same day, Periyaar hostel was attacked.

WiFi had been disabled and so CCTV footage could not be used. As many as nine people have been identified through viral videos provided by students, authorities. People from JNUTA have helped the police and administration.

People named identified on CCTV:

1. Chunchun Kumar (Ex-student JNU)

2. Pankaj Mishra

3. Bhaskar Vijay

4. Aishe Ghosh

5. Sucheta Talukdar (JNU)

6. Priya Ranjan (Student)

7. Yogendra Bharadwaj

8. Dolan Samanta

9. Vikas Patel

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) meet with the MHRD Secretary Amit Khare. The JNUSU along with a few teachers of the JNUTA have demanded the removal of V-C M Jagadesh Kumar.

After the Delhi Police named her as one of the suspects, JNUSU president-elect Aishe Ghosh said, “What’s the proof against me?” She asserted that until and unless Delhi Police conducts a fair probe, she would continue to protest in a peaceful and democratic manner. “Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh also said that she has full faith in the law and order of this country and that she would get justice. Asserting that her complaint has not been filed as an FIR, she wanted to know why the Delhi police was “biased”.

“I have full faith in the law & order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police bias? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault,” she said.

On January 5, some masked men with sticks and iron rods entered the JNU campus and launched an attack on students and teachers, they entered students' hostel and vandalised campus property. Several people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra and many teachers received grievous injuries.