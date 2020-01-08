JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh files 'attempt to murder' complaint after violence on campus

New Delhi: After the violence on JNU campus on Sunday (January 5) which left several students and teachers injured, JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh filed a complaint on January 7 at Vasant Kunj police station.

Ghosh has complained of an attempt to murder and illegal confinement against the mob that purportedly attacked her on Sunday.

JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also among the people injured in the attack. "I have been brutally beaten up by masked people. I don`t know who they were," Ghosh was quoted as saying by ANI on Sunday.

Live TV

Meanwhile, no one has been arrested in the case of yet though Delhi Police maintains that it is very close to cracking the case and some masked men have been identified.

According to the police, 11 complaints have been received so far in the police station Vasant Kunj North, which have been made by different students, in which 3 complaints have been made by ABVP, 7 leftist students and one professor Suchitra Sen. All these complaints have been forwarded to the Crime Branch.

In the aftermath of the violence, the varsity administration had confirmed the violence in a statement. It claimed that there was a "law and order situation" as masked men armed with sticks were vandalising property and attacking people.

The violence inside the campus has been criticized by several political leaders, activists and celebrities who have expressed shock at the turn of events in JNU.