JNUEE 2021: NTA begins registration for Jawaharlal Nehru Entrance Examination, check exam dates, other details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (July 27, 2021) commenced the registration process for the Jawaharlal Nehru Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021) and announced the exam dates. The agency informed that the application form for JNUEE-2021 can be filled online till August 27 up to 5:00 pm, whereas, the application fee can be paid till 11:50 pm on August 27.

JNUEE – 2021, a Computer Based Test, will be conducted on September 20, September 21, September 22 and September 23. The duration of the examination will be 180 minutes and will have Multiple Choice Questions.

The interested candidates can only apply online at https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Steps to apply online for registration:

1. Visit the official website at https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on 'JNUEE - 2021 ONLINE REGISTRATION FORM' option on the homepage.

3. You will be directed to a new page where you will have to click on the 'NEW REGISTRATION' option.

4. After registering, fill the online application form with your personal and qualification details.

4. Pay the examination fee to complete the registration process.

Please note that the 'Application Number' printed on the computer-generated Confirmation Page must be mentioned in all such correspondences. It is therefore essential to note down the Application number.

For any queries, candidates can also call 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in.

Click here to check JNUEE 2021 Information Bulletin

Click here to check direct link to apply

