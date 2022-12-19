JNUEE 2022 Answer Key, Responses for Ph.D. Exam RELEASED at jnuexams.nta.ac.in- Direct link here

JNUEE 2022: NTA has published the JNUEE 2022 Answer Key and Responses for the JNUEE PhD Exam on the official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the examination can see the answer key and responses. Candidates have also been given the opportunity to voice their concerns. The objection period is from December 18, 2002 through December 20, 2022. Candidates who are dissatisfied with the answer key may challenge it by paying a non-refundable filing fee of Rs. 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) each question challenged. The deadline to pay the fees is December 20, 2022 at 11:50 p.m. Payment must be made using a debit/credit card, netbanking, or UPI. No challenge will be considered unless a processing fee is paid.

JNUEE 2022 Answer Key, Responses: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Then click on the JNUEE 2022 Answer Key Challenge given below on the homepage

Enter the application number and other details asked

The answer key, responses will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and keep a copy

In case of objections, fill the details and submit and pay the fees

Candidates can now get the answer key and question paper responses. Please keep in mind that no other channel will be used to receive objections.