JNUEE 2022 exam city intimation slip RELEASED at jnuexams.nta.ac.in- Direct link here

JNUEE 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE 2022 exam city intimation slip is released. The JNUEE Exam city slip link has been made available on the National Testing Agency's official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Through their login sites, candidates who have enrolled for the exam can verify and get the exam city slip. To access the slip, applicants would need to enter their application number and birthdate."The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Field(s) of study as well the date and City allotted," stated NTA. The JNUEE 2022 will be administered in CBT format by NTA on December 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2022 at various locations around India. Candidates who plan to take the exam must bring their JNUEE Admit card 2022 and a valid ID to the testing location.

JNUEE 2022 Exam City Slip: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--jnuexams.nta.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the JNUEE 2022 city intimation slip

A new login page would open

Key in your application number and date of birth

Submit details and access the JNUEE login

Check and download the exam city intimation slip

Take a printout for future references

