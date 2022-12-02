topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JNUEE 2022

JNUEE 2022 exam city intimation slip RELEASED at jnuexams.nta.ac.in- Direct link here

JNUEE 2022: NTA has issued the JNUEE Exam city slip 2022 link on the official website. Candidates would be required to key in their application number and date of birth to access the slip, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JNUEE 2022 exam city intimation slip RELEASED at jnuexams.nta.ac.in- Direct link here

JNUEE 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE 2022 exam city intimation slip is released. The JNUEE Exam city slip link has been made available on the National Testing Agency's official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Through their login sites, candidates who have enrolled for the exam can verify and get the exam city slip. To access the slip, applicants would need to enter their application number and birthdate."The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Field(s) of study as well the date and City allotted," stated NTA. The JNUEE 2022 will be administered in CBT format by NTA on December 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2022 at various locations around India. Candidates who plan to take the exam must bring their JNUEE Admit card 2022 and a valid ID to the testing location.

JNUEE 2022 Exam City Slip: Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website--jnuexams.nta.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the JNUEE 2022 city intimation slip
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your application number and date of birth
  • Submit details and access the JNUEE login
  • Check and download the exam city intimation slip
  • Take a printout for future references

JNUEE 2022; direct link here

Each candidate's City Intimation Slip includes details about the field(s) of study, the date, and the designated city.

Live Tv

JNUEE 2022jnuee exam city slipJNUEEjnuee admit cardjnuee examnta jnueeJNUEE 2022jnuee 2022 admit cardjnuee ntajnuee 2023nta jnujnuee exam datenta jnuee admit cardjnuee 2022 exam datejnu phd admit cardjnu phd admission 2022jnuee jnu ac injnu pg admission 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend