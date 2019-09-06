JNUSU polls 2019: Delhi High Court restrains JNU from publishing poll results till September 17

Delhi High Court Friday restrained the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from publishing the results of students union elections till September 17. The results were scheduled to be declared on Sunday, September 8.

The court was listening to a bunch of petitions against the varsity's decision to reduce the number of seats for the post of counselor from 55 to 46.

The next hearing in the matter is on September 17.

Voting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union (JNUSU) elections was held on a Friday. A total of six candidates are contesting for the president's position out of the 14 total candidates.

The polling was held in two phases – from 9:30 am to 01:00 pm, and from 2:30 am to 5:30 pm on Friday, September 6.

The All India Student’s Association (AISA), the Students Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Students Federation (DSF) and the All India Students Federation (AISF) has formed a combined front – the United Left. It is contesting on all four posts of president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), backed by the RSS is also be contesting the elections in all the four posts, while the Congress-backed National Student Union of India (NSUI) is contesting for only the president's post.

The BAPSA-Fraternity is contesting for the position of the president and general secretary while Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal, the student wing of RJD has fielded candidates for the president and vice-president post. Also, an independent candidate will be contesting for the post of president.