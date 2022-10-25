JNVST 2022: Class 9 registrations last date to apply TODAY at navodaya.gov.in- Here’s how to apply
JNVST 2022: The registration date was extended from October 15, 2022. Candidates who have not yet applied and wish to apply must do on navodaya.gob.in, scroll down for more details.
JNVST 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS is conducting the NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test. Candidates must submit their applications for the JNVST Class 9 selection test on navodaya.gov.in by the end of the day on October 25, 2022. The JNVST Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test's deadline has been moved from October 15 to October 25, 2022, according to the most recent information. The update reads, “The last date for submission of online application for class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test- 2023 has been extended up to 25.10.2022. Click Here To Submit the Online Application Form For Class Ix Lateral Entry Selection Test 2023.”
JNVST Class 9 Registrations 2022; download the official notification here
JNVST Class 9 Registrations: Here’s how to apply
- Go to the official website – navodaya.gov.in
- Then select the link that reads “Click here to submit online application form for Class 9 lateral entry selection test”
- Click on new registration and get yourself registered and then login
- Fill out the application form and pay fees if needed
- Submit the form, download and take a print out
JNVST Registrations 2022; direct link here
The prospectus may be read once by the candidates before they submit their applications. Candidates are reminded that today is the deadline and that no more applications will be considered beyond this day. As per the notification, the “ Selection Test for admission to Class IX will be conducted on Saturday, the 11th February 2023 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/any other centre allotted by NVS.”
