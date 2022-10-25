JNVST 2022: Class 9 registrations last date to apply TODAY at navodaya.gov.in- Here’s how to apply

JNVST 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS is conducting the NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test. Candidates must submit their applications for the JNVST Class 9 selection test on navodaya.gov.in by the end of the day on October 25, 2022. The JNVST Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test's deadline has been moved from October 15 to October 25, 2022, according to the most recent information. The update reads, “The last date for submission of online application for class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test- 2023 has been extended up to 25.10.2022. Click Here To Submit the Online Application Form For Class Ix Lateral Entry Selection Test 2023.”

JNVST Class 9 Registrations: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website – navodaya.gov.in

Then select the link that reads “Click here to submit online application form for Class 9 lateral entry selection test”

Click on new registration and get yourself registered and then login

Fill out the application form and pay fees if needed

Submit the form, download and take a print out

The prospectus may be read once by the candidates before they submit their applications. Candidates are reminded that today is the deadline and that no more applications will be considered beyond this day. As per the notification, the “ Selection Test for admission to Class IX will be conducted on Saturday, the 11th February 2023 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/any other centre allotted by NVS.”