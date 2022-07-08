NewsIndia
JNV RESULT 2022 CLASS 6

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 declared at navodaya.gov.in, direct link to check here

Students can now check their Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 result on navodaya.gov.in, scroll down for a direct link to check your Navodaya Result 2022.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 declared at navodaya.gov.in, direct link to check here

JNV Result 2022 class 6: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti declared JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 today, July 8. Students who have appeared for Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 can now check their result through the official site navodaya.gov.in. The provisional list is scheduled to release on July 10, 2022. Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 was conducted on April 30, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Navodaya Result 2022: Here's how to check your JNV result for class 6

  • Visit the official ebsite - navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.

Direct link to check JNVST Class 6 Result 2022

  • Download the list will that appeared on the screen.
  • Check your result and take a printout for the same 

