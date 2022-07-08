JNV Result 2022 class 6: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti declared JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 today, July 8. Students who have appeared for Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 can now check their result through the official site navodaya.gov.in. The provisional list is scheduled to release on July 10, 2022. Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 was conducted on April 30, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Navodaya Result 2022: Here's how to check your JNV result for class 6

Visit the official ebsite - navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the list will that appeared on the screen.

Check your result and take a printout for the same

