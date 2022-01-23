Joined BJP for nationalism, want to work with PM Modi, Yogi Ji: Aparna Yadav

The BJP is necessary for the country's development and with its farsightedness, it has brought positive changes, said Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who recently joined the saffron party.

She also said that for the safety of women, it is necessary that a BJP government is formed in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav's joining the saffron party comes ahead of next month's polls to the 403-member state assembly.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the BJP headquarters here, Yadav said, "I joined the BJP because of nationalism. In the BJP government, women have got respect."

The thought process of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and their farsightedness, have brought positive changes, she said

"The BJP is a party, which has saved the country. I want to move with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a new India. I want to get an opportunity to fill the colours in the new India with Yogi ji," Yadav said.

For the development of India and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is necessary, she said.

"If the BJP wins (the assembly polls), then both the country and the state will develop, there will be welfare of the poor people, the women will remain safe, and the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishvaas' will be fulfilled," Yadav said.

On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on Sunday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Aparna Yadav, former Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh, and another former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya paid tributes to the freedom fighter.

Singh, who has joined the BJP said that implementation of central schemes has benefitted women in Uttar Pradesh.

"The previous governments did not even think about welfare of women, implementing the schemes were a far-fetched idea," she said.

Priyanka Maurya, who also left the Congress and recently joined the BJP, said, "I have joined the BJP in the interest of society and in national interest."

