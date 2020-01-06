Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 begins today, check details of NTA advisory

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from Monday for 13,8409 candidates, appearing for B. Arch at 345 centres and 59003 for B. Planning at 327 centres. The examination timing for the JEE-MAIN is 9.30 am and candidates will be allowed to enter two hours before it starts.

The examination will be held in two shifts per day. The JEE Main 2020 will be held for 11,18,673 registered candidates (9,21,261 for B.E./B.Tech., 1,38,409 for B Arch and 59,003 for B Planning) from January 6-9.

Live TV

JEE (Main) 2020 Examination will be conducted completely on Computer Based Test (CBT) for the second time. The JEE (Main)-2020 Examination will be conducted as per these details--(a) B.E. /B. Tech. in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only, (b) B. Arch.: Mathematics-(Part I) and Aptitude Test-(Part II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test –(Part III) in “Pen & Paper” (offline) mode and (c) B. Planning: Mathematics-(Part I), Aptitude Test-(Part II) and Planning(Part III) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

The NTA has issued an advisory for the candidates of the JEE (Main)-2020 Examination to ensure strict confidentiality, integrity, fairness and smoothness in the examination. They are:

Please download your Admit Card from the NTA’s website jeemain.nta.nic.in

1. Please check the following as indicated on the Admit Card:

➢ Reporting Time at Centre

➢ Gate Closing time of Centre

➢ Date of Examination

➢ Shift and Timings of Test

➢ Venue of Test

2. You should visit the Examination Centre, a day before the examination and familiarize yourself with the location and means of reaching the venue of the Test on time.

3. Please reach the venue of the Test at the Reporting Time mentioned in the Admit Card. If you report beyond the Gate Closing time of the Centre, you will not be allowed to enter the Test venue. Instructions have been issued for strict compliance. Several pre-examination formalities need to be completed and therefore please reach on time.

4. You should carry with you only the following items:

➢ Admit Card downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear preferably colour printout on A4 size paper).

➢ One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) to be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre.

➢ A valid Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card/12th Class Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph). Please note that ID Cards issued by Schools/ Colleges/ Universities/ Coaching Centres, AADHAR enrollment receipt without AADHAR NUMBER and PHOTOCOPIES OR Images Stored in mobile phones etc will NOT be accepted(Note: No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without identity verification).

➢ PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category.

Candidates with Physical Disability are requested to report early for facilitation during entry.

6. Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room There may not be any provision for safekeeping of valuables at the Centre.

7. Pen/ Pencil and blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination Hall/Room. Candidates must write their name and Roll Number at the top of the sheet and must return the sheets and Admit Card to the Invigilator, before leaving the Examination Hall/Room.

8. Candidates must enter required details in the Attendance Sheet in legible handwriting, put their signature, Left Hand Thumb Impression and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place. They should ensure that their LeftHand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged.

9. A candidate may also note that the Examination will be computer-based and hence they should familiarize themselves in case they have not done so already, with the Examination through the Mock Test available at www.nta.ac.in.

10. No Candidate should adopt any unfair means or indulge in any unfair examination practices as the

examination centres are under surveillance of CCTV and equipped with Jammers.

11. Candidate should also go through all Instructions given in the Admit Card and the Information Bulletin.

If at any stage, it is found that any candidate has submitted multiple Applications and /or appeared in more than one date/shift, his/her candidature will be cancelled and legal action will be taken including debarring in all future examinations conducted by NTA.

All the preparations for the examination have been completed:

a) A Control Room has been opened and 30 State Coordinators, 240 City Coordinators and

600 Observers have been positioned.

b) A third-party audit of all examination centres has been completed.

c) Live CCTV Surveillance has started in all examination centres to curb malpractices in the examinations. The NTA is also making arrangements for live viewing at a remote location and recording CCTVs Systems of all examination centres at Control Room situated in the NTA. A total

of 9500 cameras per shift have been installed.

d) A network of more than 4000 Test Practice Centres, especially for students of rural areas, has run free practice sessions to assist aspirants of January JEE (Main) - 2020 candidates.

e) Jammers: In order to stop cheating using mobile networks, Jammers have been installed in all the Centres. A total of about 4,600 jammers per shift in all 08 shifts have been put in place.