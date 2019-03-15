Joint operation by India, Myanmar armies foiled threat from insurgent group on eastern border

NEW DELHI: While the IAF airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot made headlines, the Indian Army quietly carried out a joint operation along with the Myanmar Army to thwart threats posed by an insurgent group along the Indo-Myanmar border.

According to reports, the planning for the joint operations started around two months back.

The joint operation was carried out between February 17 to March 2 to thwart a threat to a mega infrastructure project vital for the Northeast.

A Myanmar-based insurgent group - Arakan Army- had threatened the infrastructure project.

The two armies silently carried out the operation to eliminate the Arakan Army, which is an insurgent group linked to the Kachin Independence Army, which has been banned by Myanmar.

The joint operation was conducted following assessments regarding the threat posed by the Arakan Army to the mega Kaladan Project.

The Kaladan Project is a transit project that will connect Kolkata to Sitwe port in Myanmar.

The project, which will link Mizoram, will serve as a new gateway to the landlocked Northeast.

The project will reportedly reduce the travel time between Kolkata and Mizoram.

In view of the intelligence assessments, the Indian Army designed a mission to flush out insurgents that had set up bases in the south of Mizoram in Myanmar.

A full-scale joint operation was launched by the Indian and Myanmar armies after that.

In the first phase of the joint operation, the two armies targeted newly-constructed camps bordering Mizoram.

In the second phase, the deadly Naga group, NSCN (K) and their camps were destroyed.

The operations, which was the first of its kind went on for two weeks and ended on March 2.

The operation involved Special Forces of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other infantry units.

The Arakan Army, which is also well trained in setting up Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), has its headquarters in Laiza.

Several camps belonging to the Arakan Army were completely destroyed in the joint operation, the sources said.