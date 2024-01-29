Jordan Offensive: US To Launch Direct Attack On Iran?

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden has issued a stern response following a drone attack in Jordan that resulted in the deaths of three American service members and several injuries. Biden attributed the attack to Iran-backed militant groups and vowed stringent action against those responsible.

This incident marks the first American casualties in the ongoing attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, intensifying concerns about the deepening crisis in the region. The drone strike in Jordan and the consequent U.S. casualties have raised questions about the possibility of the United States launching a direct attack on Iran as retaliation.

In response to the attack, Biden declared that those responsible would be held accountable at an appropriate time and in a chosen manner. However, Jordan has not yet responded to this incident. Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict, there has been an increase in attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

The question of whether the U.S. will engage directly with Iran in military action remains speculative. Given the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, a direct American attack on Iran appears unlikely due to the complexities and potential for a prolonged conflict. Iran, compared to groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, is a more formidable force, and a direct confrontation could lead to an extended and complicated military engagement, posing risks to the entire region.

While the possibility of a direct military strike by the U.S. on Iran is considered low, actions similar to those taken against Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, could be expected. These actions might involve targeted strikes against Iran-backed militants.

On the other side, Israel has reiterated that it sees no alternative to military action, as evidenced by renewed airstrikes on Hezbollah positions. The Israeli military has claimed attacks on Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon, targeting areas such as Dhayra and Ayta al-Shaab. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have stated their continued commitment to protecting Israel's borders from any threats, with daily skirmishes reported between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

The conflict has escalated recently, shifting from border skirmishes to a strategy of targeted killings. Notably, Hamas militants were responsible for an attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in approximately 1,200 casualties. In response, Israel has continuously targeted Gaza, vowing to eliminate Hamas terrorists. This conflict has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with over 23,000 Palestinians reportedly killed in Israeli attacks, and many Israelis remain captive by Hamas.

This situation reflects the complex and volatile nature of Middle Eastern politics and the challenges in addressing ongoing conflicts and tensions in the region.