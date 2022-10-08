JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result to be RELEASED TODAY at 5 PM on josaa.nic.in- Here’s how to check

JoSAA Results 2022: JoSAA counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA is scheduled to release the round 4 seat allotment result today, October 8. The result will be released in the second half at 5 pm. Once it is released, candidates who got themselves registered will be able to check the result on josaa.nic.in. Those who will obtain seats will have to report online between October 8 and October 10, 2022.

The results for Round 1 were declared on September 23, 2022 and Round 2 was declared on September 28, 2022. The result for third round was released on October 3, 2022.

JoSAA 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Here’s how to check

Visit the direct link or click josaa.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the designated Seat Allotment Result - Round 2 link

Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Click and access the JoSAA second phase of seat allotment result

For the academic year2022–2023, JoSAA oversees and controls the joint seat distribution for admissions to 114 institutes. This includes 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 23 IITs (Other-GFTIs).



