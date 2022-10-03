JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result RELEASED on josaa.nic.in- Direct link to check allotment here

JoSAA 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment has been declared. Candidates who applied for JoSAA 2022 counselling for admissions into IIT, NIT+ can now check their Round 3 result for the same on the official website –josaa.nic.in.

Registration for JoSAA counselling began on September 12, 2022, following the release of the Architecture Aptitude Test, and candidates who passed the test were eligible for JoSAA counselling.

JoSAA 2022 Counseling Round 3 Schedule: Here’s how to check

Visit the direct link or click josaa.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the designated 'Seat Allotment Result - Round 3' link.

Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords.

Click and access the JoSAA phase 3 seat allotment result.

JoSAA 2022: Checklist of documents required

Provisional JoSAA seat Allotment Letter 202

Two Passport size photographs

Candidate Undertaking

Photo Identity Card (valid)

Original JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022

Proof of Seat Acceptance fee payment by e-challan or SBI Net banking

Date of Birth Proof (10th Standard Mark Sheet)

Class 12th (or equivalent) Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate

Medical Certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Certificate for PwD (if applicable)

Passport (for foreign nationals) or OCI Certificate or PIO Card (if applicable)

DS Certificate (if applicable)

Registration cum Locked Choices for Seat Allotment

The results of Round 1 were announced on September 23, 2022, while the results of Round 2 were announced on September 28, 2022. Candidates who have advanced to Round 3 must complete online reporting, payment of fees, and respond to questions by October 6, 2022, at 5 p.m., with a deadline of October 7, 2022, at 5 p.m., in accordance with the schedule.