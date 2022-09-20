JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA counseling 2022 is ongoing and the second mock allocation list will release today, September 20, 2022. The second mock seat allotment list will be made available on JoSAA's official website, josaa.nic.in, at 10 a.m. today, in accordance with the JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2022. To check their status, candidates who have applied for the JoSAA counselling must log in to their site using their JEE Mains application number and password.

Candidates should be aware that the finalisation of their seat is not contingent on this seat allocation status, which is only suggestive. On September 23, 2022, JoSAA will make public the list of final seat allotments for Round 1. The deadline for JoSAA counselling candidate registration and choice submission is September 23, 2022.

JoSAA Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the link which reads “View 2nd Mock (Purely Indicative) Seat Allotment Details” displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3: Fill your login credentials and press submit.

Step 4: Your JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Result-Round 2 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your mock round 2 seat allotment result for future use.

While this is going on, the round 1 seat allocation results will be revealed on September 23, the round 2 seat allocation list will be made public on September 28, then the third and fourth rounds will be announced on October 3 and October 8, and finally the fifth and sixth rounds will be announced on October 12 and October 16, respectively.



