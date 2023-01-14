Joshimath Crisis: Affected families get loan moratorium, waiver in power, water bills

Joshimath Land Subsidence Crisis: The people affected by the Joshimath landslide are extremely worried about their lives and their prime concern for them is about their future. On the other hand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is taking necessary steps to ease the burden off the displaced families. A cabinet meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand CM Dhami for the welfare and rehabilitation of the people affected by the Joshimath land subsidence. The Uttarakhand cabinet took several decisions during the meeting.

The Uttarakhand government decided to waive off the electricity and water bills of affected families for six months. It also decided to conduct a study on the carrying capacity of all towns located in the hills.

The Dhami cabinet also decided to put on hold the repayment of bank loans owed by the affected people for one year. The cooperative banks will implement the one-year moratorium on repayment of loans immediately, while the state government will request the Centre to ask commercial banks to take a similar measure for the affected people in Joshimath, chief secretary SS Sandhu said.

The cabinet gave in-principle approval to the construction of prefabricated houses for short-term rehabilitation of the affected people of Joshimath at identified locations in Koti Farm, Pipalkoti, Gauchar, Gaukh Selang, and Dhak villages after their survey.

The cabinet decided to increase the amount being given by the state government to the affected families to pay rent from Rs 4,000 per month to Rs 5,000 per month. It also authorised the Chief Minister to increase it further on the recommendation of the District Magistrate. People in Joshimath have been complaining that Rs 4,000 for rent is too low.

Each affected family staying in temporary relief camps built in hotels and residential units will be paid Rs 950 per room per day for their accommodation besides Rs 450 per head per day for expenses. Besides, they will get Rs 80 per day to buy feed for big animals and Rs 45 for small ones.