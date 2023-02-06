topStoriesenglish2570335
NewsIndia
JOSHIMATH CRISIS

Joshimath crisis: Cracks increase, crackometer installed in house shifts

The affected resident, Ashish Dimri has demanded that the administration mark his house unsafe, as the cracks in its walls have increased in the last three days.

Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 06:50 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Joshimath crisis: Cracks increase, crackometer installed in house shifts

Joshimath, Feb 6 (IANS) The cracks that have developed in the houses and structures in Uttarakhand`s Joshimath have started increasing again, after no new cracks were seen for around a week. A crackometer installed in a house in Singhdhar ward has shifted from its place due the widening of cracks.

The affected resident, Ashish Dimri has demanded that the administration mark his house unsafe, as the cracks in its walls have increased in the last three days.

Dimri alleged that he had informed the administration about the matter, who deemed the situation as normal.

Scientists of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) said that crackometers had been installed in more than 60 houses of the ward, which had been inspected for about 15 days.

The cracks on the Badrinath Highway near Singhdhar Ward have also been increasing. The administrative officers inspected the spot after receiving information about it.

At present, no other report of an increase in cracks has surfaced.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) which was deployed by the Centre in the city left on February 5.

The team was expected to stay in Joshimath till February 10 to carry out inspections and investigations in various affected areas.

RAF Deputy Commandant Mukesh Kumar, who reached Joshimath with 50 personnel on February 4, had said that the team would collect data and assess the damage in the areas affected by land subsidence.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Joshimath crisisCentral Building Research InstituteBadrinath highwaySinghdhar ward

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata