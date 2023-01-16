topStoriesenglish
PMO TEAM VISITS JOSHIMATH

Joshimath crisis: PMO team inspects land subsidence affected areas, finds more cracks

Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha inspected the affected areas on the same day and said that there had been a slight increase in the number of cracks. 

Jan 16, 2023
  • A team from the PM's Office visited Joshimath
  • The team visited holy city to inspect the land subsidence-affected areas
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government have been monitoring the situation

Joshimath: Rapid contruction work in hills are hampering our nature in many ways. Joshimath is one of the examples which has now concerned authorities to take actions before its too late. Hence, after the Ministry of Home Affairs, now a team from the PM's Office visited Joshimath to inspect the land subsidence-affected areas at the holy city. The cracks have increased slightly. The team, headed by Mangesh Ghildiyal, Deputy Secretary PMO, visited the city on Sunday (January 15) and will submit its report soon, said sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government have been monitoring the situation in Joshimath. 

According to sources, the purpose of the visit was to separately inspect the condition of the areas with visible cracks and deteriorating water quality. Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha inspected the affected areas on the same day and said that there had been a slight increase in the number of cracks, but no new areas were damaged.

Also read: Hill states sitting on shaky ground? After Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh fears Joshimath-like crisis

A team of the MHA, led by Border Management Secretary Dharmendra S. Gangwar, had visited Dehradun and Joshimath last week and held discussions with the state officials. The local authorities informed the Central teams about the steps taken by the district administration.

Himachal Pradesh is also fearing a similar crisis in Mandi. People of three villages of Mandi district are forced to live in the shadow of fear in this chilling cold. The case is related to Balichowki Gram Panchayat Bhatwadi, a development block under the Darang assembly constituency of the Mandi district. 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently said that nearly 30 per cent of the area in Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts was experiencing cloud bursts, and there were reports of lands developing cracks and sliding. Fearing a situation like Joshimath, he also demanded the Centre to increase disaster relief funds. 

(With inputs from IANS)

