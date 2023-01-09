Joshimath Is Sinking: Situation worsening every hour, NDRF teams deployed after Geologists find THIS

The danger of landfall on Joshimath city of Uttarakhand is increasing with every hour. This whole area has been termed as the 'sinking zone'. In the last 48 hours, the number of houses damaged due to landslides has increased from 561 to 603. Due to the rapidly changing situation, thousands of families living in the disaster-affected areas are being taken to rehabilitation centres. Chamoli's District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana himself has appealed to the people to go to the relief camp.

The Chamoli district administration has started evacuating its government building located in Joshimath after cracks appeared in it. At the same time, PM Modi held a high-level meeting with experts on this issue, after which the central agencies seem to be becoming active. According to the information received so far, the Central Government has deployed one team of NDRF and four teams of SDRF in Joshimath city.

Whatever is going on inside the land of Joshimath city, its effect has started to be seen on the climate of the city and the lives of the people living here. Geologist and executive director of Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority Piyush Rautela has told The Telegraph newspaper what is going on the ground of Joshimath. Piyush Rautela says that on the intervening night of January 2 to 3, due to the bursting of underground water sources, cracks started appearing in the houses of Joshimath. He said, "Four to five hundred liters of water is coming out of this underground water source every minute. Due to this icy water, the erosion of the geological rock is taking place. Till now, it was not known what the size of this underground water source and how much icy water is present in it. And it is also not clear why it has suddenly exploded."

Geologists have found in their preliminary investigation that the sudden spurt in land subsidence of Joshimath is due to the bursting of an underground water source in the first week of January. But scientists warned of such a crisis decades ago. Piyush Rautela warned in a science journal published in the year 2010 that there are signs of increasing tension due to human activities in this area. Rautela says, "This crisis has not arisen because of this one reason only. Many other factors are also responsible for this."

Rautela had said in his science journal that there are signs of continuous land subsidence in Joshimath. He had also warned that due to the sudden bursting of any underground water source or emptying of any underground water source, there could be a danger of land subsidence. Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar has also confirmed that the situation has worsened after the underground water source burst last week.