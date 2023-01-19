Joshimath sinking: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's BIG claim - 'Chardham Yatra will commence in 4 months'

Land subsidence did not damage many people! 65-70 percent of the people of Joshimath are leading a normal life, where cracks appeared in buildings and other structures. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made such a comment about this town in the Garhwal Himalayas on Wednesday. The Chief Minister also said that the Chardham Yatra will commence in four months.

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the situation in Joshimath, Dhami said that the central government has promised all assistance to deal with the current situation. He said, "65-70 percent of people in Joshimath are living a normal life. At Auli, a special tourist attraction, everything is going on naturally. Tourists still flock to Auli.''

He pointed out that there is no reason to panic because of the situation in Joshimath and people sitting in other parts of the country should not comment on it. Besides, Dhami added, "The Chardham Yatra will start within the next four months."

Chief Minister Dhami said that there was no major damage, but according to various media reports, the condition of the people of Joshimath is bad. Many people have been living in the streets. Many have left their homes in fear of death. Notably, earlier, the Uttarakhand government had itself declared Joshimath 'uninhabitable'.

Dhami said that in the meeting with the Home Minister, the relief and rehabilitation of the victims of Joshimath was discussed. A statement issued in Dehradun said, "Twenty-five percent of the city's area has been affected by land subsidence so far. The population living in these areas is around 25 thousand."

Incidentally, cracks have appeared in more than 800 houses in Joshimath in the last few days starting from January 2. Wide cracks have been seen in the roads-temples-land of the city. Many people in that city were left homeless overnight in fear. Stayed in the shelter camp. So far, around 250 families have been sent to relief camps. However, the locals blamed the development made by the administration for this situation.