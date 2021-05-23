JP Nadda asks BJP CMs to launch scheme for children orphaned by COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda has asked party-ruled states to prepare a programme for the welfare of children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it should be launched on May 30 when the Modi government completes seven years in power.

In a letter to chief ministers of the party-ruled states, Nadda also said that no event will be held to mark the anniversary due to the circumstances caused by the pandemic and instead various welfare programmes will be launched to express gratefulness to people to give the BJP opportunity to serve them.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused deep wounds to the nation and society with many children losing both parents to the disease, he told the chief ministers that it is now our responsibility to care for their future and take solid steps in this regard.

Asserting that they will be soon shared directives about a larger scheme to help such children and their families, Nadda asked them to prepare draft of a programme keeping in mind the needs, situation and tradition of their states.

"Standing by children who have lost both parents and providing them every support for their safe future is also our social responsibility... The idea is that all BJP-ruled states launch the programme together when the BJP-led government at the Centre completes seven years," he said.

The BJP currently has 12 chief ministers in its ranks.

The BJP had refrained from organising any major event to celebrate the Modi government's anniversary even last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The world has not seen a crisis like this in a century, he said, adding that the global pandemic has not only affected India but the entire world.

It has created many challenges before the country, and the nation is fighting it with resolve, he said.