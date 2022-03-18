हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Holi 2022

JP Nadda, Harish Rawat to Manish Sisodia: Political leaders play Holi - See Pics

As the country celebrates the much-awaited festival of colours, here’s how the Indian political leaders celebrated Holi 2022.

New Delhi: From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM elect Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all political leaders on Friday extended greetings to Indians on the occasion of Holi.

BJP President JP Nadda celebrated Holi in New Delhi with his party colleagues and supporters. In the video, released by news agency ANI, Nadda can be seen accepting greetings from people and applying colours on people’s faces.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan celebrated Holi at his residence in Bhopal. In the video, people hoist the CM on their shoulders as they splash colours to celebrate the festival.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also seen celebrating the festival of colours with the party colleagues and family.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was seen in a rocking avatar beating 'dholak' at a 'Holi Milan' event in Raipur of Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also unveiled the rockstar in him and celebrated Holi at his residence. The minister also tried his hand on 'Dhol.'

Meanwhile, as India celebrates the festival of colours with traditional gaiety and enthusiasm, police in the national capital are on their toes to prevent any untoward incident and have raised a high alert in the city.

