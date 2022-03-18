JP Nadda, Harish Rawat to Manish Sisodia: Political leaders play Holi - See Pics

New Delhi: From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM elect Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all political leaders on Friday extended greetings to Indians on the occasion of Holi.

As the country celebrates the much-awaited festival of colours, here’s how the Indian political leaders celebrated Holi 2022.

BJP President JP Nadda celebrated Holi in New Delhi with his party colleagues and supporters. In the video, released by news agency ANI, Nadda can be seen accepting greetings from people and applying colours on people’s faces.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan celebrated Holi at his residence in Bhopal. In the video, people hoist the CM on their shoulders as they splash colours to celebrate the festival.

#WATCH | #Holi celebrations at the residence of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal, people hoist him on their shoulders as they splash colours to celebrate the festival. pic.twitter.com/woJqcSDyks — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 18, 2022

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates #Holi at his residence in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/gzb6UTWpN7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 18, 2022

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also seen celebrating the festival of colours with the party colleagues and family.

Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia celebrates #Holi at his residence pic.twitter.com/caBzymWgvY — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was seen in a rocking avatar beating 'dholak' at a 'Holi Milan' event in Raipur of Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat beats a 'dholak' at a 'Holi Milan' event in Raipur of Dehradun in Uttarakhand. #Holi2022 pic.twitter.com/vYXEMNIbHD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2022

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also unveiled the rockstar in him and celebrated Holi at his residence. The minister also tried his hand on 'Dhol.'

#WATCH | Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrates Holi at his residence. The minister also tries his hand on 'Dhol' pic.twitter.com/VGwLhnX2rm — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, as India celebrates the festival of colours with traditional gaiety and enthusiasm, police in the national capital are on their toes to prevent any untoward incident and have raised a high alert in the city.